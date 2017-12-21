News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Arsenal, Mane and Salah start
Liverpool will look to extend their five-match unbeaten streak against Arsenal when they make the visit to the Emirates Stadium on Friday night.
The Reds have not lost a game since the 4-1 thumping at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur, and they will fancy their chances of getting another win over the Gunners to do the double for the second straight season.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Simon Mignolet is likely to maintain his spot between the sticks despite Jurgen Klopp's rotation policy of late. Joe Gomez has solidified his position on the right side of the defence, and he should keep his place with James Milner covering up for the injured Alberto Moreno at left-back.
Joel Matip has returned to first-team training ahead of the Gunners trip, and we are fancying him to start alongside Dejan Lovren at the heart of the Reds backline.
With a three-man midfield, skipper Jordan Henderson could feature in the holding role with Georginio Wijnaldum and Philippe Coutinho playing ahead of him.
Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have not been played together in recent games, but we could see a reunion on Friday as they look to take advantage of a Gunners' defence, which has looked vulnerable with the high-pressing game.
