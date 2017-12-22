News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Everton, Bakayoko and Hazard start, Morata suspended
Premier League holders Chelsea will look to maintain their hunt for a top-four finish when they take on Everton in Saturday's early kick-off at Goodison Park.
The Blues have won eight of their last 10 top-flight games, and this sees them hold the edge over the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the quest for Champions League football next season.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present for the Premier League duties this term, and he is certain to start in goal against the Toffees. The Belgian has kept clean sheets in nine of his 18 outings this term.
Antonio Rudiger and Ethan Ampadu are likely to return to the bench after their midweek Cup exploits, and the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen should return to partner Gary Cahill in central defence.
Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso played no part in the midweek triumph over Bournemouth, and the pair could be fancied to take up their positions at right and left wing-back respectively. Alonso was suspended for the League Cup game.
Onto the midfield, Conte could opt for the French duo of Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante in the central positions, leaving Cesc Fabregas on the bench.
With Alvaro Morata suspended, Willian and Pedro are probable candidates to start on the left and right wing respectively with Eden Hazard playing centrally in a false number nine role.
