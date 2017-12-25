News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Swansea City, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mane start
Liverpool are at Anfield for tomorrow's late Premier League kick-off versus Swansea City. The Reds settled for a 3-3 draw versus Arsenal in the previous outing, and Jurgen Klopp is likely to make a few changes to his lineup with a view to the weekend game versus Leicester City, who are in a better vein of form.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Simon Mignolet should retain his position in goal despite his blunder against the Gunners. Jurgen Klopp didn't appear to criticise the Belgian in the aftermath of the game, and he is likely to start versus the Swans.
In central defence, Joel Matip could return to partner Dejan Lovren after recovering from his injury whilst they could be starts for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in the right and left-back spots respectively.
Joe Gomez has featured in each of the last five outings for Liverpool, and it makes sense to offer a run for Alexander-Arnold, who has equally impressed in Nathaniel Clyne's absence.
In midfield, James Milner should replace skipper Jordan Henderson, who sustained a hamstring injury versus the Gunners, and we are fancying him to partner Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a three-man midfield.
Mohamed Salah has been in splendid form for Liverpool, contributing 15 goals in 19 outings, but Klopp could bench the Egyptian for the Boxing Day fixture.
In this case, Philippe Coutinho should switch to the left-wing role with Sadio Mane on the right, whilst Dominic Solanke could be offered a start ahead of Roberto Firmino upfront.
Arsenal news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Swansea City, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mane start
Arsenal leading Manchester United, Chelsea in pursuit of Bundesliga winger
Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Swansea City, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mane start
Manchester City won't overpay for Premier League centre-back
Leicester City news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Swansea City, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mane start
Injury Update: Four Manchester United players sidelined for Leicester City clash
Swansea City news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Swansea City, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mane start
Chelsea boss talks up Tammy Abraham's ability