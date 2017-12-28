News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Stoke City, Pedro and Fabregas start
Chelsea will look to leapfrog Manchester United in the league standings when they host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues looked out of pace during the 2-0 win over Brighton, and Antonio Conte will hope for a much better performance, though he will have a similar squad in contention.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present between the sticks for the Blues, and we are fancying him to start ahead of Willy Caballero once more. He has kept the joint-most clean sheets alongside Manchester United's David de Gea - 10.
In central defence, Andreas Christensen could enter the fray after missing the previous game through sickness. The Dane is likely to partner Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger at the back, with Cahill on the bench.
Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso have presumed the duties in the wing-back positions of late, and the former is likely to keep his position ahead of Davide Zappacosta as he has most often done this term.
With Stoke possessing the league's worst defence, Conte could opt for a two-man central midfield featuring Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante, thus allowing an additional attacking player.
Pedro was an unused substitute during the Brighton win, and the Spaniard could earn a start on the right side of the attack, with Eden Hazard on the left, and Alvaro Morata leading the line.
