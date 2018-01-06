News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-1-2) vs Nottingham Forest, Welbeck and Elneny start
Arsenal begin their defence of the FA Cup with an away trip to Nottingham Forest in the third round. The Gunners come into the game on the back of a eight-match unbeaten run, though only three of those matches have resulted in victories.
Formation: 3-4-1-2
Lineup:
David Ospina has been handed the Cup duties for the Gunners, and the Colombian is likely to replace Petr Cech in goal. In central defence, both Rob Holding and Calum Chambers could feature, and they could be partnered by Per Mertesacker.
Mathieu Debuchy has been the first-choice on the right side of the defence for the Cup competitions, and the Frenchman is likely to start with Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the opposite direction.
In midfield, the likes of Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka could be rested with a view to the League Cup semi-final, and we are backing Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny to start at the heart of the midfield.
Further forward, Reiss Nelson is a probable contender to start in the number 10 position, and the teenager could feature behind a two striker partnership featuring Theo Walcott and Danny Welbeck.
