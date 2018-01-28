News » Premier League news » Newcastle United news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-5-2) vs Newcastle United, Cahill and Hazard start
Chelsea will look to maintain their hopes of securing silverware when they host Newcastle United in the FA Cup fourth round this afternoon.
The Blues suffered an injury to Willian during the League Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal in midweek, and Antonio Conte is likely to make some enforced changes with the fitness of his players set to come into play.
Formation: 3-5-2
Lineup:
Willy Caballero looks set to continue in goal with Thibaut Courtois still recovering from his ankle problem. In central defence, Conte may look to rest the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger, and hence we fancy David Luiz and Gary Cahill to partner Andreas Christensen at the heart of the backline.
Victor Moses looked far off from his old self versus the Gunners in midweek, and Davide Zappacosta could start at right wing-back with Marcos Alonso certain to feature in the opposite direction.
In midfield, N'Golo Kante could start from the bench, and in this case, the Blues may go with a three-man midfield featuring Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley.
Eden Hazard struggled to make a significant impact playing as a false nine versus Arsenal, and Conte may opt to go with a genuine striker in Michy Batshuayi just ahead of him.
Arsenal news
Burnley plot loan approach for Arsenal defender
Borussia Dortmund update on Aubameyang's transfer situation
Chelsea news
Ex-Barcelona coach leading the race to replace Antonio Conte
Alvaro Morata to delay Chelsea return due to personal reasons
Newcastle United news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-5-2) vs Newcastle United, Cahill and Hazard start
Chelsea boss confirms triple injury blow ahead of Newcastle United clash