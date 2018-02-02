News » Premier League news » Everton news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-2-2) vs Everton, Aubameyang and Ramsey start
Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Everton in Saturday's late Premier League kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners produced an underwhelming performance during the 3-1 defeat at Swansea City in midweek, but there is still a positive vibe around the club with recent announcements on Aubameyang and Ozil.
Formation: 4-2-2-2
Lineup:
Petr Cech made another significant blunder which cost the Gunners dearly in the defeat, but judging by Arsene Wenger's selection of late, the veteran is likely to continue between the sticks.
Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal are likewise the preferred in the right and left-back positions, and the latter needs a huge point to prove after his defensive mistakes indirectly contributed to two of Swans' goals.
Similarly, Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi are expected to keep their positions at the heart of the defence, and they will be eyeing their first clean sheet in 2018 as a pair.
In midfield, Wenger could possibly go with Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka with Jack Wilshere doubtful due to a sickness bug picked up prior to the Swans game.
Further forward, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are strong candidates to feature in the attacking midfield positions whilst we are fancying Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to start in a two-man strike partnership, though Wenger may yet stick with his 4-2-3-1 setup.
