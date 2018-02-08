News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-2-1) to face Spurs, Wilshere and Ramsey start
Arsenal are at the Wembley Stadium for this weekend's Premier League clash versus Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners secured a 5-1 triumph over Everton in the previous outing, and they will be aiming for a second victory on the trot in order to close in on the Champions League places.
Formation: 4-3-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech is apparently a touch-and-go for the encounter, but according to Evening Standard, he is likely to be deemed fit for the north London derby.
In defence, Arsene Wenger is likely to stick with his regular combination of Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal in the full-backs positions with Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi in central defence.
Jack Wilshere has found himself out of the starting lineup in recent outings, but Wenger may opt for a three-man midfield this weekend. Aside from Wilshere, the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka are very much certain to feature.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a sublime Premier League home debut as he notched three assists, and the Armenian is certain to start alongside Mesut Ozil in the attack, thus leaving Alex Iwobi on the bench.
Upfront, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could get his first taste of the north London derby after netting his debut versus the Toffees. The Gabonese footballer will take his place ahead of Alexandre Lacazette.
Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-2-1) to face Spurs, Wilshere and Ramsey start
Benevento keen on former Arsenal duo?
Everton news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-2-1) to face Spurs, Wilshere and Ramsey start
Manchester United want Jordan Pickford as future De Gea replacement?
Tottenham Hotspur news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-3-2-1) to face Spurs, Wilshere and Ramsey start
Arsenal receive triple injury boost ahead of north London derby