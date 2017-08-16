Juventus complete £18 million signing of Matuidi
Blaise Matuidi will make the move to the Italian champions from French club Paris Saint Germain for a surprisingly low fee of £18.2 million, before added performance and signing-on bonuses.
Matuidi had become a mainstay in PSG's midfield since his move from Saint-Etienne in 2011. He has gone on to make 295 appearances for the club and scored 33 goals, including 23 in Ligue 1 for the former champions.
The club were expected to offload some players following Neymar's incredible £198 million move from Barcelona and Matuidi is the first of many players who will leave including Lucas Moura, Serge Aurier, Hatem Ben Arfa and Grzegorz Krychowiak.
The Guardian reported that Matuidi has signed a three-year contract at Juventus and that the player will undergo a medical before being officially unveiled by the club next week.
The 30-year-old becomes Juventus' 10th summer signing after Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Medhi Benatia, Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio, Rodrigo Bentancur, Douglas Costa, Dario Del Fabro and Moise Kean.
Despite the summer arrivals, it has been a tumultuous transfer window for Juventus, who lost the likes of Dani Alves, Kingsley Coman, Mario Lemina, Neto, and most notably Leonardo Bonucci, who joined fierce rivals AC Milan for €42 million.
The arrival of Matuidi also effectively puts an end to Juventus' other rumoured targets including Marouane Fellaini and Jack Wilshere.