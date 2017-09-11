News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Qarabag, Hazard and Zappacosta start
Chelsea will play hosts to Azerbaijani champions Qarabag in their Champions League opener on Tuesday night.
Antonio Conte's side have made a good start to their league campaign following their early stumble against Burnley, and they are up to nine points after four games played.
With a London derby against Arsenal on Sunday, Conte is likely to rotate his side while giving opportunities to the likes of Eden Hazard.
Formation: 3-4-3
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has started all five of the Blues' game this term, and he is likely to get the nod over Willy Caballero for the number one role.
Skipper Gary Cahill will be back in action after a three-game absence due to a domestic suspension, and he could be accompanied by Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta in the back three.
Davide Zappacosta made a neat impression coming off the bench against Leicester, and he could start ahead of Victor Moses at right wing-back.
Marcos Alonso is likely to continue in his regular left wing-back role following a strong start to the campaign, which has included a match-winning brace at Tottenham Hotspur.
N'Golo Kante could be rested for the midweek game in order to allow Cesc Fabregas to partner Tiemoue Bakayoko at the heart of the midfield.
Further forward, Pedro could start from the substitutes' bench with Eden Hazard likely to earn his Blues first of the season on the left wing.
Alvaro Morata has been in tremendous form with three goals in just four league games for Chelsea but Conte could opt for Michy Batshuayi against a relatively weaker opponent.
Willian has not been in the goals of late, but he could retain his place on the right side of the attack - with Pedro likely to chosen for the London derby this weekend.
Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Alonso; Fabregas, Bakayoko; Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard.
