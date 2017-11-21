Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-4-3) vs Qarabag, Willian and Drinkwater start

Chelsea make the 5000-mile Champions League trip to Azerbaijan to take on Qarabag on Wednesday night.

The English champions have a tough test at Liverpool over the weekend, but Antonio Conte is unlikely to make wholesale changes as a victory will seal the Blues spot in the last 16 of the elite competition.



Formation: 3-4-3



Lineup:



Thibaut Courtois has featured in all four Champions League outings this term, and he is a certainty to feature between the sticks versus Qarabag.



Cesar Azpilicueta has been a regular at the heart of the backline, and he could be accompanied by Andreas Christensen and Gary Cahill at the heart of a three-man backline.



With Victor Moses still injured, Davide Zappacosta is likely to be handed another start at right wing-back with Marcos Alonso featuring in the opposite direction.



Danny Drinkwater has been building up his fitness in the past few weeks, and the Englishman could be handed a start alongside former Leicester teammate N'Golo Kante in midfield.



Eden Hazard scored a sublime brace in the 4-0 triumph over West Bromwich Albion last weekend, and he could be fancied to start on the left wing.



Cesc Fabregas has been Hazard's usual partner in the attack but Conte could offer a chance to Willian, who has found himself in the fringes of the first-team of late. The Brazilian could feature on the right wing.



With Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda still on the sidelines, Alvaro Morata is likely to start as the main striker after netting two goals in his last two Premier League outings.

