Predicted Arsenal lineup ( 4-2-3-1) vs Chelsea, Wilshere and Lacazette start
Arsenal will look to progress to the League Cup final when they take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday. The Gunners settled for a goalless draw versus Chelsea in a defensive display at Stamford Bridge, but they will fancy their chances in the home leg with key defenders returning to full fitness.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David Ospina has been utilised as the Cup goalkeeper by the Gunners, and the Colombian is certain to replace Petr Cech after an impressive performance in the away leg.
In central defence, Arsene Wenger may not make any changes, and we expect Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi to keep their positions ahead of back-up duo Rob Holding and Calum Chambers.
Likewise, Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal should retain their spots in the right and left-back positions respectively, with the latter subbed early against Crystal Palace, only as a precaution.
In midfield, Aaron Ramsey may miss the outing through illness, and hence Mohamed Elneny could take up the holding role with Granit Xhaka playing just ahead of him.
Jack Wilshere impressed in an attacking role against Palace, and the Englishman will probably retain his spot in the number 10 spot with Alex Iwobi and Mesut Ozil playing either side.
Alexandre Lacazette brough his long-scoring duck during the 4-1 triumph over Palace, and he will hope to continue his form versus the Blues, against whom he has previously had clear-cut chances to score.
