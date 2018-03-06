News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Porto, Lallana and Milner start
Liverpool play host to Porto in the second-leg of the Champions League round of 16 tonight. The Reds are pretty much through the quarter-final stage of the competition after a 5-0 triumph over the Portuguese outfit on the road, but they will want to guard against complacency with another strong showing.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Jurgen Klopp has chosen Loris Karius as his first-choice goalkeeper going forward, and the German is likely to get the nod over Simon Mignolet in order to keep up the confidence. In defence, we may see a full swap from the weekend with Joe Gomez and Alberto Moreno coming in for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in the right-back and left-back positions respectively whilst Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan are strong candidates to feature ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren at the heart of the backline.
In midfield, James Milner could feature in a holding role, and we are fancying Adam Lallana to earn a rare start alongside Emre Can in the three-man combination. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino could probably be benched for the encounter with a view to the United game. Hence, we may see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start on the right side of the attack with Sadio Mane on the left whilst Danny Ings may lead the line.
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3): Loris Karius, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno, James Milner, Emre Can, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Danny Ings
