Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs West Ham United, Debuchy and Welbeck start
Arsenal are at the Emirates Stadium for Tuesday's League Cup quarter-final versus West Ham United. The Gunners returned to winning ways with a 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United last weekend, and Arsene Wenger is certain to ring in the changes with his side hosting Liverpool in a crucial league encounter on Friday night.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David Ospina has been utilised for the Cup competitions this term, and he is likely to replace Petr Cech in the shot-stopper's role. The central defence could identically see changes with Calum Chambers and Rob Holding replacing Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal respectively.
Mathieu Debuchy capped off an impressive performance with BATE Borisov last time around with a goal, and he could take up the right-back role with Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the opposite direction.
Onto the central midfield, Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin are likely to earn their first starts since the 6-0 Europa League thumping of BATE.
Jack Wilshere has only recently returned to the Premier League mix, but Wenger could be cautious with him with a key game versus Liverpool coming up.
In this case, Alex Iwobi could feature in the number 10 position with Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott either side, whilst Olivier Giroud could lead the line.
