Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs West Brom, Holding and Lacazette start
Arsenal will aim to maintain their top-four hunt when they play against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. The Gunners are unbeaten in the last five Premier League games, but they have garnered just two victories during this period.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech has been ever-present in goal this campaign, and he is expected to retain his number one role. The 35-year-old will look to clinch his 200th Premier League clean sheet.
Calum Chambers struggled to cope with the pace of Wilfried Zaha in the Crystal Palace win, and Arsene Wenger could be tempted to deploy Rob Holding in a three-man central defence alongside Laurent Koscielny and Shkodran Mustafi.
Hector Bellerin has shown signs of improvement in the past few games, and he is certain to start a right wing-back with Sead Kolasinac in the opposite end.
Jack Wilshere provided the match-winning assist at Selhurst Park, and he is likely to keep his position alongsideGranit Xhaka with Aaron Ramsey still out with his hamstring niggle.
Alexis Sanchez had his best game of the Premier League season as he bagged two goals versus Palace. The Chilean is likely to partner Mesut Ozil once more in the attacking midfield with Alexandre Lacazette starting upfront.
