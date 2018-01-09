News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Chelsea, Wilshere and Ozil start
Arsenal face-off against Chelsea in the first-leg of the League Cup semi-final on Wednesday night. The Gunners suffered a shock 4-2 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round, and Arsene Wenger will expect a strong response for the midweek game.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech was rested for the Forest defeat last weekend, and he is likely to retain his position in goal. In central defence, the likes of Calum Chambers and Shkodran Mustafi could be called upon to feature alongside Rob Holding.
Hector Bellerin is likely to replace Reiss Nelson in the right wing-back spot whilst Ainsley Maitland-Niles could retain his position in the opposite direction.
Granit Xhaka is apparently a doubt for the game with a groin injury, and his potential absence could see Mohamed Elneny partner Jack Wilshere at the heart of the midfield.
In the frontline, Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are likely to presume the support attacking roles with Alexandre Lacazette starting as the lone striker ahead of Danny Welbeck.
