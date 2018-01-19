News » Premier League news » Chelsea news
Predicted Chelsea lineup (3-5-2) vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Fabregas and Willian start
Chelsea will look to secure their first league victory of 2018 when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium. The Blues will be without the services of Pedro and Alvaro Morata through suspension, but Antonio Conte will still expect to name a strong outfit to maintain the club's top-four hunt.
Formation: 3-5-2
Lineup:
Thibaut Courtois has been ever-present between the sticks since the start of the campaign, and he is likely to retain his position after a midweek rest in the FA Cup replay.
In central defence, both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are likely to replace David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu respectively, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta is certain to take his position in the three-man backline.
Likewise, Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso are likely to replace Davide Zappacosta and Kenedy in the right wing-back and left wing-back positions respectively.
With Pedro and Morata serving one-match suspensions, Conte is likely to play a three-man midfield once more, and this could see Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko partner N'Golo Kante at the centre of the park.
Further forward, Willian may be deployed behind Eden Hazard, who could probably play in the false number nine role. Michy Batshuayi has rarely got the nod in Morata's absence, and Conte could play him from the bench as usual.
