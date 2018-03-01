News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Manchester City lineup (4-3-3) to face Arsenal, Aguero and Laporte start
Manchester City will seek to continue their winning run across all competitions when they take on Arsenal in the Premier league tonight.
The Citizens thumped their rivals by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline in the League Cup final last weekend, and Pep Guardiola will expect another strong performance at the Emirates Stadium, where they have not picked up a victory since January 2013.
Formation: 4-3-3
Lineup:
Ederson is expected to return in the goalkeeping position after handling over the gloves to Claudio Bravo during the recent League Cup final win. In defence, Kyle Walker and Danilo are likely to feature in the right and left-back positions respectively, though Guardiola may change the centre-back partnership altogether with Aymeric Laporte and John Stones coming in for Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi respectively.
In midfield, Ilkay Gundogan may play in a deeper midfield role, given Fernandinho has sustained a hamstring problem, and the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva could feature ahead of the German. Raheem Sterling is unlikely to make a timely return from a muscular problem against Arsenal, and hence, Guardiola may opt for Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva on the wings with Sergio Aguero leading the line.
