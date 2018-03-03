News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Brighton, Holding and Ozil start
Arsenal will seek to secure their first victory in four matches when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Falmer Stadium. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is likely to be tempted to make a few changes with a view to the Europa League tie versus AC Milan.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech has been the Gunners' keeper for the Premier League duties this term, and the veteran will be hoping to become the first player to claim 200 clean sheets in the division this weekend.
In defence, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are likely to keep their full-back positions, but we predict a change at the heart of the backline. Laurent Koscielny could be rested with a view to the San Siro trip, and we could see Rob Holding partner Shkodran Mustafi tomorrow.
Jack Wilshere is expected to have a late fitness test for the game, but we are still backing him to start ahead of Aaron Ramsey, who is another player with a history with niggles. Wilshere can be expected to partner Granit Xhaka, who has been ever-present in the Gunners' midfield.
Further forward, Alex Iwobi could come in for Danny Welbeck on the left side of the attack with Mesut Ozil on the right, whilst Henrikh Mkhitaryan could once more occupy the support striker role.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won't feature in the Europa League, where he is ineligible, and as such, he should lead the line for the Gunners on the South Coast.
