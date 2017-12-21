News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Liverpool, Lacazette and Ozil start
Arsenal play host to Liverpool in Friday's Premier League outing at the Emirates Stadium. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger picked a second-string side during the 1-0 League Cup quarter-final win over West Ham United, and we can expect wholesale changes for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side.
The north London giants are currently 19 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, and their focus will surely lie on the Champions League spots, the last of which they can seize from the Reds with a victory tomorrow.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech has started in all 18 league games this campaign, and he is a certainty to start in goal. Likewise, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal could feature at the heart of the defence, although Shkodran Mustafi's recent injury return could tempt Wenger to revert to a back three.
Hector Bellerin has slotted seamlessly on the right side of the defence, and he is likely to start alongside Ainsley Maitland-Niles at left-back. The young Englishman has won over Arsene Wenger of late, and he is a strong candidate to start ahead of Sead Kolasinac.
Onto the midfield, Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka are pretty much certain to keep their places from the Newcastle game last weekend, with Aaron Ramsey still sidelined with a hamstring problem.
Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are expected to start on the left-wing and number 10 role position respectively, whilst Wenger could stick with Alex Iwobi on the right side of the attack.
Upfront, Alexandre Lacazette is certain to keep his place, and he would want to make amends after previously starting from the bench versus the Merseyside outfit.
Predicted Arsenal lineup: Petr Cech, Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Jack Wilshere, Granit Xhaka, Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal news
Arsenal boss updates on Nacho Monreal's injury
Mathieu Debuchy admits he is open to leaving Arsenal
Liverpool news
Arsenal boss updates on Nacho Monreal's injury
Predicted Liverpool lineup (4-3-3) vs Arsenal, Mane and Salah start
Newcastle United news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs West Ham United, Debuchy and Welbeck start
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Newcastle United, Kolasinac and Lacazette start
West Ham news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Liverpool, Lacazette and Ozil start
West Ham stars revive Dale’s Supermarket Sweep