Predicted Arsenal lineup (3-4-2-1) vs Bournemouth, Sanchez and Lacazette start
Arsenal will seek to return winning ways in the Premier League when they visit Bournemouth for Sunday's league outing. The Gunners played out a thrilling 3-3 draw versus the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium last term, but Arsene Wenger will hope for a much-better performance this time around.
Formation: 3-4-2-1
Lineup:
Petr Cech earned a rest during the recent Cup outings, and he is likely to return between the sticks for the Premier League game. Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal are still far off from making their comebacks, and Wenger could stick with Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding in central defence.
Hector Bellerin is likely to retain his place in the right wing-back spot whilst Ainsley Maitland-Niles could continue on the other side with Sead Kolasinac still an injury doubt.
Aaron Ramsey has returned to first-team training of late, but his comeback has gone in hand with Wilshere's minor ankle problem. Wenger may not rush the Welshman in the starting lineup, and as such, Mohamed Elneny could feature alongside Granit Xhaka in central midfield.
Mesut Ozil is apparently 50/50 to make the Cherries game owing to a swollen knee, but we are fancying him to partner Alexis Sanchez in the supporting attacking roles.
With Olivier Giroud still sidelined with a hamstring issue, Alexandre Lacazette is likely to lead the line, and he will be desperate to end his goalscoring drought, which has extended to seven Premier League matches.
