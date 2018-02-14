News » Premier League news » Arsenal news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Ostersund, Welbeck and Ozil start
Arsenal will seek to end their recent away woes when they travel to north Sweden to take on Ostersund in the Europa League round of 32 first-leg. The Gunners suffered a rather disappointing 1-0 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, and they were guilty of missing clear-cut chances at the end to level the scores.
Formation: 4-2-3-1
Lineup:
David Ospina has been the Gunners' first-choice for the Cup competitions, and he is likely to replace the experienced Petr Cech in goal for the midweek outing.
Arsene Wenger has already indicated that the club will play a strong side at Ostersund, and the defence may remain unchanged with Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal taking up their positions from the previous game.
In midfield, the Frenchman could revert to the traditional 4-2-3-1 formation, and this could see Mohamed Elneny make way for Jack Wilshere and Granit Xhaka to feature in a two-man central midfield.
With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ineligible and Alexandre Lacazette injured, Wenger does not have much choice to rotate in the attacking department.
Alex Iwobi could get the nod on the left-wing with Mesut Ozil on the right, whilst Henrikh Mkhitaryan may start in the number 10 position, from where he put in a stellar performance versus Everton.
Danny Welbeck has only recently returned from a hip problem, but the Englishman is certain to lead the line with no other senior strikers present in the club's ranks.
Arsenal news
Thierry Henry urges Marcus Rashford to consider his Manchester United future
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Ostersund, Welbeck and Ozil start
Everton news
Everton taking their time with Cenk Tosun
Everton linked with move for Charlie Daniels
Tottenham Hotspur news
Predicted Arsenal lineup (4-2-3-1) vs Ostersund, Welbeck and Ozil start
Manchester United monitoring Tottenham Hotspur defender